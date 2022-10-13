Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. 9,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,021. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $38.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $182,253,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $1,952,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

