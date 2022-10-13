Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.71.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.