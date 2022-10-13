ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

FORG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.39.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.