ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $23.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FORG. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.25 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of ForgeRock stock remained flat at $22.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 133,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 57.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 118,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.