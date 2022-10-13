FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.67.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 462,292 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $12,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FormFactor by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

