FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.27

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 14717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after buying an additional 73,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after buying an additional 171,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

