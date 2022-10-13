Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Fortis worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 36.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 3.8 %

FTS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

