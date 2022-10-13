Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 90,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,326. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $766.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

