Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 0.6 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.21.

NYSE FBHS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 77,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.