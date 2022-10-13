Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.21.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

