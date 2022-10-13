Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 18814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.06 million and a PE ratio of 100.00.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

