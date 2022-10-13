Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

