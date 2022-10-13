Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after buying an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,603,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

