Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,957,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,219 shares of company stock worth $31,235,150. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

BILL opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

