Foundry Partners LLC Sells 353 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:STE opened at $162.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

