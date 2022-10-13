Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

AR opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

