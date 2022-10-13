FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.88

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 6322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

FOX Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after buying an additional 3,574,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% during the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 623,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FOX by 212.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 550,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

