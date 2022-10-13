FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.88

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 6322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.
FOX Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.
FOX Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in FOX by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after buying an additional 3,574,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% during the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 623,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FOX by 212.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 550,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Articles
