freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.4%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.37 ($19.76) and last traded at €19.06 ($19.45). 201,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.98 ($19.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price target on freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.16.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.