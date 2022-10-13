Fruits Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $237.59 million and $745,287.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “Fruits (FRTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fruits has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 21,066,845,546.9 in circulation. The last known price of Fruits is 0.01149189 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $817,823.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fruitsc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

