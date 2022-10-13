FTX Token (FTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68.40 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $68.40 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 7% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $23.03 or 0.00120929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,844,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,975,253 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. FTX Token has a current supply of 329,844,588.7272245 with 133,975,252.65999673 in circulation. The last known price of FTX Token is 23.17759755 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $32,778,841.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

