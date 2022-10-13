Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 1,664.2% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a growth of 1,664.2% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fujitsu Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

