Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,766,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

CAT stock opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.26.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

