Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL opened at $274.65 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.65 and its 200-day moving average is $270.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.19.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

