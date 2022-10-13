Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $208.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.31 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

