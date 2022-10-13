FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
FutureFuel Stock Down 0.7 %
FutureFuel stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,223. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.39%.
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
