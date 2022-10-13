FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.7 %

FutureFuel stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,223. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in FutureFuel by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.