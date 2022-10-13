FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

