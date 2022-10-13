FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Raised by Analyst

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.18. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 910.48% and a negative return on equity of 134.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

