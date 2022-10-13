FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut by Analyst

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roche’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

RHHBY stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $18,402,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 316,509 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

