FY2022 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBC. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WesBanco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WesBanco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.