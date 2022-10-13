FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Raised by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.86. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials’ current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

NYSE:EXP opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.13.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

