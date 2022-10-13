FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Raised by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

