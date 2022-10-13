Galxe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.23 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00012213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $83.38 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe (GAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Galxe has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 35,161,333 in circulation. The last known price of Galxe is 2.29321275 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $24,349,711.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com.”

