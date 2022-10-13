GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

