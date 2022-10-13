GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
