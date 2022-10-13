GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $389.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

