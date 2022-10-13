Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 25,538 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KMF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. 7,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

