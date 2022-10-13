Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

AMAT stock traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

