Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,850. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

