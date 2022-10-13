Garner Asset Management Corp Has $730,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Republic Services by 114.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.4 %

RSG stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,874. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

