Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 495 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $34.40 on Thursday, hitting $565.50. 58,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $526.94 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $776.46.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

