Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.53. 257,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

