Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 830 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Up 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. 203,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,686. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.