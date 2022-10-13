GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reissued a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. 13,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $23,580,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

