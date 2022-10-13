GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $15.03

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $13.88. GDS shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3,116 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,580,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

