Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.10

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

GECFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

