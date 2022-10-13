Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,069,800 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the September 15th total of 4,743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.4 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
Shares of GELYF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 37,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,537. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
