Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,069,800 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the September 15th total of 4,743,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.4 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of GELYF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 37,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,537. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

