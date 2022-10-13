General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

