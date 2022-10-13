General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 35,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

