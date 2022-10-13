Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

GILD traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,931. The stock has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

