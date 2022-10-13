Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 212,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,541.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.