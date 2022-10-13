Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $24,828,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 157,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.