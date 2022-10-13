Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global Medical REIT worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth about $24,828,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after buying an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 157,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $469.12 million, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.